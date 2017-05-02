× Do you know what’s The Worst? Camping

It’s Tuesday night so that means it is time to come together and collectively complain and bemoan about #TheWorst things in society…for prizes! Tonight, Justin is joined by the wonderful Soli Santos and Alexandra Tsarpalas! Do you know what’s The Worst? When you stick fat bread in the toaster and it gets stuck and breaks and burns.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio