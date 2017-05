× CineYouth: The Free Festival Featuring Work from Filmmakers Ages 7 to 22

Featuring over 70 short films made by kids ages 7 to 22, CineYouth is happening this weekend and is completely free. Get the details when festival director Lauren Pronto and filmmaker Olivia Peace join Nick Digilio.

