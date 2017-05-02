× Cathy Scott: ‘The Crime Book’

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Cathy Scott, co-author of ‘The Crime Book’. ‘The Crime Book’, covers everything and everyone from Jack the Ripper to Jeffrey Dahmer, and is a complete study of international true crime history. It unpacks the shocking stories through infographics and in-depth research that lays out every key fact and detail.

