Debbie Ruttenberg, left, and Jamie Bouma, sisters of missing Plainfield, Ill., woman Lisa Stebic, listen at a news conference in Chicago, Tuesday, May 8, 2007, as others talked about Stebic's disappearance. The family offered a reward for information to help police find the woman. According to the family members and published reports, Stebic was last seen by her estranged husband, Craig Stebic, in the early evening of April 30. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Amy Jacobson: “I think about Lisa Stebic every day of my life”
Amy Jacobson is the Chicago reporter who lost her job after joining Craig Stebic and his family by the pool as part of her investigation into the disappearance of his wife, Lisa Stebic. Lisa Stebic still has not been found 10 years later. Amy Jacobson explains why she went to such lengths to persuade Craig of her trustworthiness.