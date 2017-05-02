× Amy Jacobson: “I think about Lisa Stebic every day of my life”

Amy Jacobson is the Chicago reporter who lost her job after joining Craig Stebic and his family by the pool as part of her investigation into the disappearance of his wife, Lisa Stebic. Lisa Stebic still has not been found 10 years later. Amy Jacobson explains why she went to such lengths to persuade Craig of her trustworthiness.