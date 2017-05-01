Wintrust Business Lunch 5/1/17: Triggr, Internships, & Fyre Festival

Posted 1:12 PM, May 1, 2017, by , Updated at 12:53PM, May 1, 2017

Organizers of the much-hyped music festival in the Bahamas canceled the weekend event at the last minute Friday after many people had already arrived and spent thousands of dollars on tickets and travel. A statement cited "circumstances out of our control," for their inability to prepare the "physical infrastructure" for the event in the largely undeveloped Exumas. (Jake Strang via AP)

Summer is getting close as Steve welcomes in the month of May. Jim Dalke and Karis Husted from Chicago Inno told Steve about “Triggr” – an app that helps former addicts lessen the risk of relapsing. Andrew Challenger is the Vice President at Challenger, Gray & Christmas (an HR consulting company) told Steve about the importance of internships, and Randi Shaffer of the Chicago Tribune shared the weekend’s social media stories including the terrible handling of Fyre Festival in The Bahamas.

 