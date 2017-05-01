× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/1/17: Triggr, Internships, & Fyre Festival

Summer is getting close as Steve welcomes in the month of May. Jim Dalke and Karis Husted from Chicago Inno told Steve about “Triggr” – an app that helps former addicts lessen the risk of relapsing. Andrew Challenger is the Vice President at Challenger, Gray & Christmas (an HR consulting company) told Steve about the importance of internships, and Randi Shaffer of the Chicago Tribune shared the weekend’s social media stories including the terrible handling of Fyre Festival in The Bahamas.