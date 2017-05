× WGN Radio Theatre #176: The Shadow, The Jack Benny Program & This is Your FBI

On episode #176 of WGN Radio Theatre, Lisa and Carl start things off with a spooky episode of The Shadow called Death is an Art with Bill Johnstone (2-11-40). Things lighten up in the second hour with a much-loved, goofy episode of The Jack Benny Program (10-1-44) with special guest Fred Allen. Then, a powerful tale of truly patriotic investigation, it’s This is Your FBI: Operation Rumba with Stacy Harris (12-6-1946).