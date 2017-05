× Twinkie Ice Cream, Taco Bell Nacho Fries and a Tortilla / Croissant Hybrid

Nick Digilio shares a few food stories in the news including Hostess coming out with their own ice cream line, Taco Bell introducing nacho fries and the crotilla, a tortilla / croissant hybrid.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)