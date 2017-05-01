× The Opening Bell 5/1/17: April Was A Tough Month for Brands

Kicking off May, Steve looked back at April as there were historic brand missteps including situations involving United, Nordstroms, and many more. Steve sat down with Nicole Ertas (Founder of ErtasGroup and Author or Free Range Brands) to discuss the better avenues these business could have taken to avoid PR nightmares. Steve then talked about the buzz around the a potential fintech game changer, FinTEx. Steve and FinTEx Co-founder, Jason Henrichs, covered the new project called Currency in a nonprofit effort to help the fintech community.