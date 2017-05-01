× The Midwest Independent Film Festival’s First-Ever Animation Showcase!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Mike McNamara, Co-founder and Executive Director for the Midwest Independent Film Festival. With him he brought Joel Benjamin, director of the 45 minute animated feature ‘Where It Floods’, which will be making its WORLD PREMIERE tomorrow night, and Robert Carnilius, creator of ‘McTucky Fried High’!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.