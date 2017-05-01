× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.01.17

President Trump skipped out on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday. John highlights the rally he chose to host in Pennsylvania instead throughout today’s broadcast. Jane Kirtley kicks off the show with John, explaining the lack of plausibility in the president’s attempt to change the libel law. Then, Chicago Tribune Editorial Board Member Clarence Page recaps the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which some found less interesting than others. And, finally, Melanie Greenberg is the spokesperson for the Stebic family, and the cousin of Lisa Stebic. Lisa was reported missing exactly 10 years ago today.