The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/01/17): The fight for the First Amendment, the Night King of Madiganistan, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 58 (05/01/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board Member Kristen McQueary to talk about Illinois House Speaker Madigan’s eerie resemblance to the Night King from “Game of Thrones,” why the Illinois General Assembly is wasting time debating the origins of one representative’s underwear, the assault on the First Amendment by liberal colleges/universities, and the race for Illinois’ next governor. Local entrepreneur, radio host, and friend of the podcast, Shaun “From Elmwood Park” Thompson stops by to talk capitalism, school education failures, and why the parents of millennials should shoulder some of the blame for the latest generation’s misguided mindset. Plus, Kasso and company critique the sense of style of a former candidate governor of Illinois.

