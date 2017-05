× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.01.17: Musicals and Axe Throwing

Sandberg saw Hello Dolly and Andrea threw axes…so it was an eclectic weekend. Dan Hampton grades the Bears draft picks and Dean Richards doesn’t review My Fair Lady. Deborah Norville checks in on Mel B and Dr. Kevin Most talks Autism. Judy Morgan from A Soldiers Journey Home explains the great things they are doing for veterans. Governor John Kasich talks Korea and his new book and Paul Konrad from WGN-TV tries to keep it PC.