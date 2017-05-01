× Small pets allowed on weekday Metra trains during off-peak hours trial

MORGAN PARK — Metra will allow pets that fit into a small carrier to ride weekday trains during off-peak hours beginning May 1.

The six-month trial program is an expansion of the commuter rail service’s existing policy allowing small pets on weekend and holiday trains. The approach mirrors Metra’s rules for bikes on trains in terms of the specific times of day.

Pets will be permitted on weekday trains arriving Downtown before 6:31 a.m. and after 9:30 a.m. and trains departing Chicago before 3 p.m. and after 7 p.m.