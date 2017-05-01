× Rick Kogan Full Show 4/30/2017: From the Kentucky Derby to the Illinois Prairie to the federal penitentiary

Thomas Allen Pauly joined Rick Kogan in the studio to talk about his journey from being a telephone repairman to a world-renown horse racing artist. With him was Brand Ambassador Johnny Costello from the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby, Woodford Reserve. They talked about the upcoming Kentucky Derby and shared their love for horse racing and mint juleps.

Then, Facets founder Milos Stehlik told Rick all about the latest in his youth film organization and previewed the upcoming Facets Screen Gem Benefit.

Veronica Hinke and Wade Spang from the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie joined Rick to talk about their illustrious landscape near Wilmington and give out details on their upcoming event.

Finally, Mike Lowecki joined Rick to talk about his chilling new memoir “Pay to Play: My Odyssey from Multimillionaire to Prisoner #18099-424.” Rick asked him about his writing process and Mike revealed how life after prison has been.