Ten years ago, Mike Lowecki’s life changed when he was sent to prison for bribing Shirley McMayon to secure Chicago Park District work for his Mundelein-based business, James Michael Inc. He reflects on the experience in his chilling new memoir “Pay to Play: My Odyssey from Multimillionaire to Prisoner #18099-424.” Rick asks him about his writing process and Mike reveals how life after prison has been.