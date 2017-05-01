× Off to the races with painter Thomas Allen Pauly and Woodford Reserve Brand Ambassador Johnny Costello

Thomas Allen Pauly joined Rick Kogan in the studio to talk about his journey from being a telephone repairman to a world-renown horse racing artist. With him was Brand Ambassador Johnny Costello from the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby, Woodford Reserve. Johnny made a couple of mean mint juleps and told Rick about his love for racing, which began as a teenager, ditching school to sneak into the Arlington Racetrack. Then, the group talked Thomas’ special edition Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby bourbon bottle and Rick asked Thomas why he chose to paint horse racing, exclusively