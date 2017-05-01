× NU alum/Colts draftee Anthony Walker Jr.: “I’m just grateful for the opportunity… have to make the most of it now”

Former Northwestern LB and new Indianapolis Colt Anthony Walker Jr. joins Mark Carman and Adam Hoge after being selected by Indy with the 161st pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Walker talks about his thoughts leading up getting the call, how he expects to fit in with the Colts and compete alongside veterans like Sean Spence, the landing spots for his NU teammates Joseph Jones (Cowboys), Austin Carr (Patriots), and Ifeadi Odenigbo (Vikings), and more.