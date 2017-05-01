× Monday Morning Movie Reviews: The Circle, How To Be a Latin Lover, Rest of 2017 Preview

Nick Digilio, Erik Childress and Collin Souter review the weekend’s new movies including including The Circle, How to Be a Latin Lover and The Devil’s Candy.

Because it was a light week the guys also discuss the movies they’re looking forward to during the rest of 2017, the Chicago Critics Film Festival, Jonathan Demme and the box office!

