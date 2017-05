× Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie: a wilderness haven in the heart of Illinois

The Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie is a natural national treasure tucked away just outside of Chicagoland – and most residents don’t know about it! Midewin Public Affairs Officer Veronica Hinke and Prairie Supervisor Wade Spang joined Rick Kogan on the air to tell him about what the prairie has to offer, why it is so important to preserve such an ecosystem and to promote their upcoming event this Saturday.