Melanie Greenberg: “It’s almost as if she [Lisa Stebic] vanished from the face of the Earth”

Family members of missing Plainfield, Ill., woman, Lisa Stebic, speak at a news conference in Chicago Tuesday, May 8, 2007, where they offered a reward for information to help police find the woman. At left is Stebic's cousin, Mark Greenberg, his wife, Melanie, right, and Stebic's sisters Debbie Ruttenberg, center, right, and Jamie Bouma. According to the family members and published reports, Stebic was last seen by her estranged husband, Craig Stebic, in the early evening of April 30. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)