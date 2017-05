× “Elton Jim” welcomes summer!! He selects his new favorite summer beverages previews the blockbuster summer movies

In this 50th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano announces his new favorite summer beverages — which he expects to be well-stocked if he is invited to any summer picnics, or any other summer events. And in the “Pop Culture Club” with Emily Armanetti, they discuss the upcoming slate of summer movies vying for your dollar.