× David Haugh: Pace and Fox “seem to be reading off different scripts”

Chicago Tribune lead sports columnist David Haugh joins Mark Carman and Adam Hoge to tackle the aftermath of Bears’ draft haul and its effect on the organization in terms of the relationship between GM Ryan Pace and head coach John Fox. They discuss the apparent difference in timetables for winning between Fox, who could use as much immediate help as possible, and Pace, whose draft selections indicate a longer process is in the works; they also consider whether or not the Bears tried to get too “clever”, the new QB situation with Mike Glennon seemingly confirmed as the “stopgap” guy, and more.