The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj places his hand over his heart during the National Anthem during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Clarence Page on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Discomfort sparked by the President’s absence
As a television viewer of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, John didn’t find the event that fun or funny. But Chicago Tribune Editorial Board Member Clarence Page was at the Dinner, and thought otherwise. From Trump’s absence, to Comedian Hasan Mihaj’s criticisms of the media, Clarence gives John the highlights.