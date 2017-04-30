Sitting on Track 2 at the southbound platform at Howard awaiting the time to depart on its first southbound trip in passenger service, prototype 5000-series car 5010 is seen on April 19, 2010, adorned in its eye-catching promotional graphic scheme. Courtesy of Graham Garfield
WTTW’s Geoffrey Baer and CTA’s Graham Garfield on the 125th Anniversary of the Chicago ‘L’
Sitting on Track 2 at the southbound platform at Howard awaiting the time to depart on its first southbound trip in passenger service, prototype 5000-series car 5010 is seen on April 19, 2010, adorned in its eye-catching promotional graphic scheme. Courtesy of Graham Garfield
WTTW”s Geoffrey Baer and the CTA’s Graham Garfield join Dave to discuss the 125th Anniversary of the Chicago “L’, including the story of the first steam locomotive that pulled four wooden coaches, as well as the historic routes, leaders, rolling stock, fares, and expansion over the years.