× WTTW’s Geoffrey Baer and CTA’s Graham Garfield on the 125th Anniversary of the Chicago ‘L’

WTTW”s Geoffrey Baer and the CTA’s Graham Garfield join Dave to discuss the 125th Anniversary of the Chicago “L’, including the story of the first steam locomotive that pulled four wooden coaches, as well as the historic routes, leaders, rolling stock, fares, and expansion over the years.