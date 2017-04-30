Illinois Republican Gubernatorial candidate Bob Schillerstrom makes his point during a debate between the Illinois Republican candidates for Governor in Springfield, Ill., Monday, Dec 14, 2009. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
What you need to know about the Tri-State Tollway expansion
Illinois Republican Gubernatorial candidate Bob Schillerstrom makes his point during a debate between the Illinois Republican candidates for Governor in Springfield, Ill., Monday, Dec 14, 2009. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Illinois Tollway Board Chairman Bob Schillerstrom joins the show to talk about the tollway’s expansion, including the Tri-State Tollway widening proposal.