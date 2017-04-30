WGN Radio Theatre #175: Adventures of Philip Marlowe, The Charlie McCarthy Show & Lives of Harry Lime

Posted 2:07 AM, April 30, 2017, by

Lisa, Carl and Producer Lise look best in black and white.

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 29, 2017. First, a classic mystery from “Adventures of Philip Marlowe: The Persian Slippers (10-3-48).” Then, a much-loved episode full of music and laughs, “The Charlie McCarthy Show with guest star Hedy Lamarr” (9-26-43). And lastly, we’re whisked away to Morocco with an episode of “Lives of Harry Lime: Ticket to Tangiers with Orson Welles (8-24-51).”