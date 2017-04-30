× WGN Radio Theatre #175: Adventures of Philip Marlowe, The Charlie McCarthy Show & Lives of Harry Lime

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 29, 2017. First, a classic mystery from “Adventures of Philip Marlowe: The Persian Slippers (10-3-48).” Then, a much-loved episode full of music and laughs, “The Charlie McCarthy Show with guest star Hedy Lamarr” (9-26-43). And lastly, we’re whisked away to Morocco with an episode of “Lives of Harry Lime: Ticket to Tangiers with Orson Welles (8-24-51).”