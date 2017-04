× This is History: Adler Planetarium Opens, Capone Convicted, Alan Freed’s Rock N’ Roll, Final ‘I Love Lucy’, Ernie Banks Coaches the Cubs, Cinco De Mayo

Ben Franklin’s experimentation with lightening, 90 years of Maxwell House Coffee, the Adler Planetarium opened in 1930, Al Capone goes to prison, Alan Freed creates the phrase ‘Rock & Roll, the final episodes of ‘I Love Lucy’ and “Friends’ air, Ernie Banks manages the Cubs.