The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/30/17

On this edition of The Sunday Spin for 4/30/17:

State Rep. Anna Moeller, a Democrat from Elgin stops by. They will discuss the issues of pay equity, which passed the House, and about senior care issues in Springfield.

Then, Rick will feature a conversation with Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Kasich was an unsuccessful Republican candidate for president and he’s written a new book, “Two Paths,” which discuss his views on how American politics are and should be headed.

After that, Bob Schillerstrom, the former DuPage County Board chairman who is now chairman of the Illinois Tollway chimes in. They will discuss the tollway’s expansion, including the Tri-State Tollway widening proposal.