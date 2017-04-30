× Sound Sessions Full Show (4/29/17): Food, Fyre Festival and forty bananas

Kevin Richter and Michael Heidemann bring their Sound Sessions podcast to the air as they fill in for Dave Hoekstra. Kevin starts the show by blowing off some Bears-related steam and Michael shares some of his grocery-delivery exploits (and a strong new taco recipe); the guys and listeners share some of their favorite burger spots in observance of National Burger Month; podcaster and entrepreneur Jaime Black joins the show to breakdown the disaster that was Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival in the Bahamas; we look at some of the city’s best bars to bring your parents to, and more.