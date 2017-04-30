× OTL #550: Capitalism and misogyny, Chicago Pen Show preview, The Secret History of Poor Richard

Mike Stephen talks with writer and cultural critic Anne Elizabeth Moore about the effects of capitalism and misogyny on women as detailed in her latest book Body Horror: Capitalism, Fear, Misogyny, Jokes; checks in with Chicago Pen Show owner Paul Conterato for a preview of the oldest writing utensil exhibition in the country; and chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about jingle-writing prog rockers Poor Richard for this week’s edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music. Meanwhile, we discuss how to support Independent Bookstore Day today and why there aren’t more gender-neutral restrooms in Chicago. This week’s local music is provided by Minor Moon.

