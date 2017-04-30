Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s Book, “Two Paths” examines unity and the future of American politics

Ohio Gov. John Kasich delivers his State of the State address at the Sandusky State Theatre, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Sandusky, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ohio governor and former presidential candidate John Kasich discusses his book “Two Paths: America Divided or United,” which discuss his views on how American politics are and should be headed.