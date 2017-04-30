× Jaime Black on Fyre Festival: “It’s somewhere between a scam and (organizers) genuinely not knowing what they’re doing”

Entrepreneur, podcaster and live event producer Jaime Black joins Michael Heidemann and Kevin Richter to talk about the disastrous Fyre Festival, which promised a “luxury” music festival featuring Instagram models, and top-notch acts on a remote island in the Bahamas, only to deliver no facilities, no accommodations, and no music. Black details why Ja Rule’s pet project was doomed from the start, what goes into putting on a successful festival as opposed to a “dumpster fyre”, and more.