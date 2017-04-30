The food at Fashion Group International of Los Angeles luncheon to present a fashion scholarship fund honoring Ilse Metchek and the California Fashion Association held at Fig & Olive on Wednesday, June 26, 2013, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Invision/AP)
Fresh Chef-Made Meals At Your Door In Just 20 Minutes: The Speed And Satisfaction Of ‘Eat Purely’ With Jeremiah Green
The food at Fashion Group International of Los Angeles luncheon to present a fashion scholarship fund honoring Ilse Metchek and the California Fashion Association held at Fig & Olive on Wednesday, June 26, 2013, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Invision/AP)
Dean Richards talks with co-founder of Eat Purely, Jeremiah Green, to discuss the exciting new Chicago-based company, bringing delicious organic chef-made meals to your home giving the terms “home cooking” and “ordering in” a whole new meaning.