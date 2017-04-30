× Brian Noonan Show 4/30/17: SIU’s “Bagel Guy” Winston Mezo and Cinco de Mayo with Broken English Taco Pub

Brian congratulates Southern Illinois University’s “bagel guy” Winston Mezo on his retirement after 34 years, then talks Mexican food and margaritas to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with friends from Broken English Taco Pub!

Brian kicks off the show by recounting the story of how, why, and where he adopted a new dog, complete with a lot of information Brian never thought he would learn about three-legged dogs.

Then Brian, a Southern Illinois University alum, talks to SIU’s local legend Winston “the bagel guy” Mezo, who is retiring after 34 years of selling bagels to late-night crowds of students. Winston reflects on his time at SIU and some of his favorite memories from over the years.

Chef Frank Valdez and mixologist Emily deKanter from Broken English Taco Pub stop by the studio with some Mexican food and margaritas to discuss the best ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Learn about their special trolley and party bus that will take guests to all three Broken English locations—including their brand-new Lincoln Park location—starting at Lake Street from 5:00-9:00 p.m. on May 5. Learn how they’re going through “kegs of margaritas” and how to mix up your own drink for Cinco de Mayo!

To wrap up the show, legal expert Karen Conti joins Brian in-studio to discuss the legal story behind the recent United Airlines public relations debacle and Fox News’ firing of Bill O’Reilly. She and Brian also cover various impending legal news before Karen answers legal questions from listeners, including some about car insurance.