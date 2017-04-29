× WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “It is a little surprising that at this point the Bears have not addressed their defensive needs”

WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins Justin to talk about the Bears selection of TE Adam Shaheen in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Adam tells us a little bit about the pick, how Shaheen played for a Division II school, the probability that Shaheen backs up Zach Miller this year, how the Bears filled a need with the pick, the details of the transaction that landed Shaheen and a few more draft picks and what we can look for in rounds 4 through 7.

