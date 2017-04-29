PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina poses with Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell after being picked #2 overall by the Chicago Bears (from 49ers) during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
The Beat Full Show (4/29/17): Unpacking the Bears’ 2017 Draft class
PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina poses with Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell after being picked #2 overall by the Chicago Bears (from 49ers) during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: Ryan Pace and the Bears are banking on Mitchell Trubisky as the long-term answer at quarterback and the guys react to the controversy around the trade up to get him; Hoge and Sun-Times Bears beat reporter Adam Jahns sit down for a conversation with the #2 overall pick, who talks about his experience leading up to draft night; we get some feedback on 2nd round TE Adam Shaheen and 4th round RB Tarik Cohen from their respective college coaches; Carm vents about the state of the Bulls after they get bounced by the Celtics, and more.