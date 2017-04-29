× The Beat Full Show (4/29/17): Unpacking the Bears’ 2017 Draft class

Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: Ryan Pace and the Bears are banking on Mitchell Trubisky as the long-term answer at quarterback and the guys react to the controversy around the trade up to get him; Hoge and Sun-Times Bears beat reporter Adam Jahns sit down for a conversation with the #2 overall pick, who talks about his experience leading up to draft night; we get some feedback on 2nd round TE Adam Shaheen and 4th round RB Tarik Cohen from their respective college coaches; Carm vents about the state of the Bulls after they get bounced by the Celtics, and more.