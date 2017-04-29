× NC A&T head coach Rod Broadway on RB Tarik Cohen: “The people of Chicago are gonna love this kid”

Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz talk with North Carolina A&T head football coach Rod Broadway, about the Bears’ 4th-round draft pick, running back Tarik Cohen. Broadway discusses Cohen’s big play ability as a ball carrier, the potential for Cohen to work as a slot receiver and to add special teams as part of his game (after not playing that phase in college), and more of what Bears fans can look forward to from the man known as the “Human Joystick”.