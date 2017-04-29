× Mr. Fix-It Show goes LIVE at the Fox Home Center in Alsip!

On this episode of Mr. Fix-It Show with Lou Manfredini, Lou comes to you live from the Fox Home Center in Alsip, Illinois, where he’ll answer all of your home improvement questions! Tune in to hear this week’s New to Lou too – especially if you’re a pet lover who wants to get rid of that pesky fur. Lou also talks about a pair of $425 jeans sold at Nordstrom with the mud marks built in. All that and more on this episode of the Mr. Fix-It Show with Lou Manfredini!