Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon 4.29.17 | Long lost operas, live music and gorillas running marathons

Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon fill-in for Matt Bubala again this week and they’ve got all the late night fun you need!

First, Jon and Esmeralda welcome singer/songwriter Paul Harris in-studio to talk about his enticingly clever lyrics, Paul Simon inspired instrumentation and becoming a U.S. citizen. Plus, he treats us to two performances on-air.

Jon and Esmeralda also welcome Arlen Parsa, a 29-year-old Edgewater resident who discovered an 80-year-old opera written by his great-grandfather, Eustasio Rosales. Arlen talks about his journey of finally brining his great-grandfather’s opera to life and his documentary, The Way to Andina, which chronicles the whole story.

All this, and the answers to some of life’s burning questions like, “How long would it take a man wearing a gorilla suit to crawl the London Marathon?”