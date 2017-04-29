× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 90: Mitchell Trubisky Joins The Podcast

Brand new Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is in the building at Halas Hall and joins Hoge and Jahns on the podcast. The guys discuss GM Ryan Pace’s controversial decision to trade up to grab Trubisky and they look back on some signs that this was going to happen. And why are fans booing Trubisky already? Finally, the Bears also make their second pick… a D-II tight end from Ashland? Ryan Pace explains.

