× Hannah Stanley 4.29.17 | Chicago’s impact on theater and entertainment

Hannah Stanley fills in for Amy Guth tonight with a special focus on Chicago’s theater scene and its impact on the whole entertainment industry.

New York Post entertainment writer Johnny Oleksinski joins Hannah on-air to discuss everything Tonys. Who will be nominated? Who will win? Can new host Kevin Spacey live up to previous hosts? Johnny has all the answers.

Kaye Winks and Schoen Smith stop by to talk about the new one woman show “Token”, created and performed by Winks. They talk about their own experiences being the token person of color in their social circles and how Winks found the humor in uncomfortable situations.

Plus, we look to listeners to find out what they think is Chicago’s biggest contribution to entertainment.