Ashland coach Lee Owens on Adam Shaheen: "I feel really good about you guys getting a great pick"

Ashland University head football coach Lee Owens joins Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Harry Teinowitz to talk about Bears 2nd-rounder, TE Adam Shaheen. They discuss Shaheen’s size and physical presence, and the elements of his game that led his “Baby Gronk” comparisons, what Owens saw in Shaheen while he was recruiting him (as a basketball player), Shaheen’s maturity and approach to the learning curve from D-II football to the NFL, and more.