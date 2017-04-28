× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/28/17: Northwestern Engineering, NFL Draft Contracts, & IL Route 53

Steve Bertrand is back in studio and successfully flew back from Ireland without getting kicked off a plane. Steve talked about an engineering competition going on this weekend at Northwestern University called Tikkun Olam Makers discussing the details with the Event Chair, Gal Ben-Dor. He also chatted with Tom Gimbel (CEO of LaSalle Network) about how quickly toxic cultures can develop in the wake of the United Airlines story, Mandy Antoniacci (Sports Business Analyst & Columnist at Inc Magazine & Sports Entrepreneur) discussed the NFL Draft results, and Mary Craighead (Transportation Policy Analyst at the Illinois Economic Policy Institute) told Steve about extending Route 53 through Lake County.