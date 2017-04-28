× Why the Song Lake Shore Drive is About To Get Real Popular Again

The song Lake Shore Drive is about to get real popular again.

Skip Haynes, lead singer of Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah, joins Nick Digilio to reveal why as well as share some hilarious behind the scene stories on how the song got made and explain how you can get a personalized version of the tune with your name in the lyrics.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)