The Mincing Rascals 04.27.17: A one-sheet tax cut proposal, bathrooms and public shaming

This week’s rascals are Eric Zorn and Kristen McQueary of the Chicago Tribune and John Williams and Rob Martier of WGN Radio. They mince about whether President Trump ought to be credited for his tax cut proposal, and whether or not to keep Americans’ hopes up. Then, as the president teeters on funding for the Southern Border wall, the government is at risk of shutting down. The rascals debate what that wall actually signifies. Alderman David Moore of the 17th Ward has proposed an ordinance to allow the free and public use of establishments’ restrooms upon emergency, and the group debates the plausibility of that ordinance. And, finally, Representative David McSweeney (R-Barrington Hills) wants to publicly shame lawmakers in Illinois who delay filing their taxes. The rascals ponder the fairness of that, regardless of the situation.

Rob recommends that you try the ribs at Twin Anchors in Old Town.

Kristen recommends that you read The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt.

Eric recommends “Springfield,” a pretty piece played by Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones, written by Carl Jones.

And John recommends My Cubs, a book by Scott Simon.