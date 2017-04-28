× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.28.17

Steve Bertrand is back to the show! We say hello to him. Then, artist Chris Devins is under fire for appropriating another person’s piece of artwork into a mural in Chicago. We debate whether or not that’s worthy of a lawsuit. Chicago Tribune Editorial Board Member Clarence Page previews the White House Press Correspondents’ Dinner, happening tomorrow evening. President Donald Trump marks his 100th day in office tomorrow, so John evaluates his moves of the past week with ABC Capitol Hill Correspondent Janai Norman. Finally, Pennsylvania State Representative Brian Sims calls the grandmother of his cyber-bully.