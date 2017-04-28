× The Hungry Hound previews the 2017 James Beard Awards

Steve Dolinsky aka The Hungry Hound joins Justin to preview the James Beard Awards. Steve talks about how the Beard awards being held in Chicago is great for the local dining scene, Chicago being a great city for the awards, how Mayor Emanuel believes in culinary tourism, the amount of restaurants that are opening in the city, the restaurants from Chicago that are up for awards and who he believes will win.

