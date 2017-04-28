× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-28-17

We have yet another incredible show for you to end the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge tells us about TE Adam Shaheen, the Chicago Bears 2nd pick in the NFL Draft, Eugene Jones, Jr., Chief Executive Officer for the Chicago Housing Authority, tells us about the future of the CHA, we reload the week’s news with WTTW Chicago Tonight correspondent Amanda Vinicky and journalist and author Ethan Michaeli, Steve Dolinksy aka The Hungry Hound gives us a preview of the James Beard Awards, WGN’s Sam Panayotovich puts a bow on another disappointing Bulls season and we end the show getting to know the genre-defying musician Willis Earl Beal.

