The Download Presents The Week That Was

WTTW Chicago Tonight correspondent Amanda Vinicky and journalist and author Ethan Michaeli join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including President Trump’s first 100 days in office, The U.S. relationship with North Korea, Governor Rauner looking to oust improperly hired employees, the continuing budget crisis in Illinois, Mayor Rahm Emanuel saying CPS won’t end early, the first round of the presidential election in France, the continuing controversy surrounding former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the Springfield Women’s March and the Bears drafting Mitchell Trubisky in the first round of the NFL Draft.

