It’s Friday and we are spreading the love. We had a great, bonus, Allstate ‘Kid of the Week’ named Kaelyn and a stroke survivor, Mark Moore, both in-studio to make us all feel good. Dan Hampton breaks down the Bears’ first round pick. Front Row Phyllis tells us which shows to go to this weekend and we have the cutest kid read some of President Trump’s tweets.